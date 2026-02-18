Tesla Begins Cybercab Production In Texas

Agent009 submitted on 2/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:48:34 AM

Views : 172 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has just reached a milestone in its autonomous vehicle push. Its first purpose-built driverless vehicle just rolled off the Gigafactory Texas production line, the automaker claimed in a social media post on Tuesday.
 
The Cybercab is the company's answer to Alphabet's Waymo robotaxis and the Amazon-backed Zoox's pods. The two-seater coupe, unveiled in 2024 at the company's We Robot event, comes without a steering wheel or pedals. It's guided by the company's Full-Self Driving (FSD) software, which is also an option on its passenger vehicles.





 


Read Article


Tesla Begins Cybercab Production In Texas

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)