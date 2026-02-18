Tesla Begins Cybercab Production In Texas

Tesla has just reached a milestone in its autonomous vehicle push. Its first purpose-built driverless vehicle just rolled off the Gigafactory Texas production line, the automaker claimed in a social media post on Tuesday.

The Cybercab is the company's answer to Alphabet's Waymo robotaxis and the Amazon-backed Zoox's pods. The two-seater coupe, unveiled in 2024 at the company's We Robot event, comes without a steering wheel or pedals. It's guided by the company's Full-Self Driving (FSD) software, which is also an option on its passenger vehicles.