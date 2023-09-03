Tesla Begins Cybertruck Production Hiring At Gigatexas

Tesla is ramping up its hiring efforts at the Texas Gigafactory in preparation for the production start of the highly anticipated Cybertruck this summer, as outlined by Elon Musk during the company’s Q4 Earnings Call. The American EV maker has updated the careers page on its official website, which now includes no less than 26 Cybertruck-related open positions, 23 of which are for manufacturing positions, as reported by Teslarati. We previously reported that Tesla started hiring for Cybertruck-specific jobs at the beginning of November 2022, with more positions added later the same month, and now the EV brand has considerably increased the number of available positions that have to do with the production of the all-electric pickup.



Read Article