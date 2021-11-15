Tesla Begins Deploying Starlink Satellite Based Internet At Supercharging Stations

Tesla has started to deploy Starlink antennas at Supercharger stations in an apparent effort to offer satellite-based internet to owners while charging



The Supercharger network currently undeniably offers the best charging experience for electric cars. Other charging networks are closing the gap, but Tesla’s early investment in offering a great complimentary charging experience has paid off.

With charging, the goal is always to make the charging sessions shorter, but it is still not unusual for Tesla owners to spend over 30 minutes at the stations.