Tesla Begins Discounting Cybertrucks To Move Them Out

The non-Foundation Series version of the Tesla Cybertruck only hit the market late last year, but it's already getting marked down. In-stock units can be found for $1,600 off. If you find a truck that was used as a demo vehicle, you can get it for even cheaper.
 
That means that you can get an in-stock Cybertruck All-Wheel Drive for around $78,390, or $77,360 if the truck was used as a demonstration unit. That's a noticeable discount from the $79,990 base price, though note that all of these prices exclude fees.


