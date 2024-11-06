Tesla Begins Hiring Again After Massive Layoffs

Tesla has fully restarted its hiring effort beyond AI and robotics in a big way after a hiring freeze amid several waves of layoffs throughout the entire organization.



As we previously reported, Elon Musk came into Tesla like a wrecking ball earlier this quarter and fired an estimated 15-20% of Tesla’s staff.



Sources said Musk had greatly reduced his involvement at Tesla over the last year, but the CEO reasserted himself amid a proxy battle over his CEO compensation plan that was rescinded by a judge earlier this year.