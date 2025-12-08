Tesla Begins Hiring Robotaxi Test Drivers For NYC But Hasn't Even Applied To Operate There Yet

Tesla is recruiting test drivers in New York to operate cars with “automated driving systems,” but the company hasn’t applied for the permits it would need to test autonomous vehicles in the nation’s largest city.

A job opening on Tesla’s website says the company is looking to hire vehicle operators in the borough of Queens. The hires will be “responsible for driving an engineering vehicle for extended periods, conducting dynamic audio and camera data collection for testing and training purposes.”

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Transportation told CNBC on Monday that Tesla has not applied for approvals to test AVs on city streets in New York. InsideEVs, an electric vehicles news site, previously reported that Tesla was hiring test drivers for its robotaxis in Brooklyn.