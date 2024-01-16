Tesla Begins Hiring Workers To Produce Humanoid Robots On A Mass Scale

Tesla surprised everyone in 2021 when it announced plans to produce a humanoid robot. Although robots helped us build our world for the past decades, humanoid robots are still a thing from sci-fi movies, not reality. However, Tesla's robot program advanced at a neck-breaking pace, and two years later, it had already spawned the second generation of the Optimus bot.



If you're wondering why a humanoid robot, remember Elon Musk's master plans, which envision humanity as a multi-planetary species. Life on Mars is harsh, if not impossible, but with robots terraforming the planet and building all the necessary facilities to support life, we might have a chance. Even here on Earth, humanoid robots could prove invaluable, doing many things around the house to relieve humans from heavy and unpleasant jobs.



Thousands of Robots? What did I miss?@herbertong pic.twitter.com/KktDpvIeoo — Ale??andra Merz (@TeslaBoomerMama) January 15, 2024









