Tesla Begins Hiring Workers To Produce Humanoid Robots On A Mass Scale

Agent009 submitted on 1/16/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:53:25 AM

Views : 374 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla surprised everyone in 2021 when it announced plans to produce a humanoid robot. Although robots helped us build our world for the past decades, humanoid robots are still a thing from sci-fi movies, not reality. However, Tesla's robot program advanced at a neck-breaking pace, and two years later, it had already spawned the second generation of the Optimus bot.

If you're wondering why a humanoid robot, remember Elon Musk's master plans, which envision humanity as a multi-planetary species. Life on Mars is harsh, if not impossible, but with robots terraforming the planet and building all the necessary facilities to support life, we might have a chance. Even here on Earth, humanoid robots could prove invaluable, doing many things around the house to relieve humans from heavy and unpleasant jobs.






Read Article


Tesla Begins Hiring Workers To Produce Humanoid Robots On A Mass Scale

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)