Tesla Begins Hoarding Cybertruck Production

Tesla Cybertruck delivery start is getting near, as Tesla apparently started series production of the electric pickup. Several covered Cybertrucks were spotted at Giga Texas during a drone flyover, only to disappear shortly after that. Some had visible VIN labels, potentially confirming they were production vehicles. Tesla fans eagerly await the Cybertruck delivery event that Elon Musk promised would take place in the third quarter. Most people guessed this means September, although Tesla made no official announcement. In the past week, things got a little more heated on the Cybertruck front, as more pickups were spotted not driving but being hauled on trailers to unknown locations. This is a familiar development, as it also happened to the Tesla Model Y before Giga Berlin and Giga Austin started series production.



Read Article