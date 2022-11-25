Tesla Begins Lowering Supercharger Rates In Some Areas Of the Country

The rise in energy prices has made charging electric vehicles more expensive across Europe and the U.S. Tesla, which operates the largest charging network in the world, was not shy in hiking the Supercharger rates in the past year. Nevertheless, it is now lowering them again, as users on both sides of the Atlantic reported.



Charging an electric car is usually way cheaper than filling up a gas tank, especially for owners who do it at home. In the past year, though, energy prices went haywire, and electricity costs spiked, especially in Europe, due to the effects of the Russian war in Ukraine. This year, some EV owners discovered that charging their batteries at public stations was no longer cheaper than refueling an ICE at a gas station.



