Tesla Begins Marking Emergency Door Release Handles In New Model Y

Tesla has been harshly criticized in the past for its electromechanical door releases, which proved a hazard to occupants in the case of a crash. With the refreshed Model Y, Tesla has made progress in this area by clearly labeling the emergency door released. This includes the rear doors, which were previously difficult to open in an emergency. Much has been written on the hazards of using electromechanical door releases on modern vehicles. Carmakers love them because they allow them to save money. Not having a physical connection between the door handles and the door opening system helps cut costs. There's only a switch, which triggers the electric door release system to open the door. However, if the car is out of power, the switch can't open the door for you. This usually happens in the case of a crash when the low-voltage system is cut off. To prevent passengers from remaining trapped inside the car, Tesla and other carmakers provide emergency door releases. However, they have generally done a poor job of documenting these systems. Even if the passengers know about them, in some cases, it's impossible to reach the emergency door release with your bare hands.



