Tesla Begins Offering 84 Month Financing

Tesla is producing its vehicles at record rates. Despite maintaining high delivery numbers too, Tesla is beginning to sit on a lot of inventory. For the past several years, Tesla did not have many in-inventory vehicles, especially considering the Model 3 and Y. But now, delivery centers have a multitude of entries to select from. To keep these vehicles moving, the Austin-based automaker has recently been employing a variety of incentives and discounts to get customers behind the wheel. For the more costly Model S and X vehicles, Tesla has been offering up to $7,500 off MSRP depending on the configuration. At specific locations, Model S sedans and X crossovers are as low as $82,000 and $92,000, respectively.



