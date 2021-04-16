Tesla Begins Partnership With Local School District To Train Students For Gigafactory Positions

Tesla and Del Valle Independent School District (ISD) has started developing a student training program for high schoolers interested in working at Gigafactory Texas. Del Valle ISD Ojeda Middle School’s principal, Alex Torrez, was hired two weeks ago as the school district’s chief workforce development officer for Tesla’s student training program. Torrez and Tesla are in the midst of planning information sessions for students and parents next week, where the attendees will receive an interest survey.



Read Article