Tesla has started pushing a dumb-down version of Full Self-Driving (FSD) v13 to some external customers in an attempt not to have its timeline slip for two months in a row.

For the last few months, Tesla has started posting monthly “AI roadmap updates” for owners to keep track of its goal to deliver unsupervised self-driving by the end of Q2 2025.



The highly anticipated FSD v13 update was October’s main goal before it slipped into the November roadmap.