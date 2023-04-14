Tesla Begins Posting Cybertruck Jobs In Texas

As Tesla enters Q2 2023, it prepares to start Cybertruck production. Recently, Tesla posted more Cybertruck jobs based in its Texas HQ. With Easter in the past, Tesla is inching closer to the start of initial production for the Cybertruck, which is expected to start this summer. Gigafactory Texas has been a bubble of activity since the beginning of the year, starting with the assembly of its 9,000-ton Giga Press for the Cybertruck’s origami-like exoskeleton. With preparations underway, Tesla is gathering one other necessary ingredient for Cybertruck production: manpower. The American EV automaker posted around 70 job positions related to the Cybertruck recently, most of which related to the futuristic pick-truck’s unique body.



Read Article