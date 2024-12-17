Tesla Begins Refining Battery-Grade Lithium In New Texas Facility

Tesla has officially started operations at its new lithium refining factory in Texas, coming over a year after the company first broke ground on the site.

On Saturday, the Tesla North America account on X announced that, for the first time, the team fed raw materials through the kiln of its Robstown lithium refinery. The site, located outside of Corpus Christi, is the first large-scale refinery for battery-grade lithium in the U.S., and the first industrial deployment of an acid-free lithium refining route, as detailed by Tesla in its original announcement for the project.

“This investment is critical to our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy and represents our efforts to aggressively increase the supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide available in North America,” the company writes.