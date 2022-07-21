Tesla Begins Refunding Cybertruck Reservations In Australia

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the most controversial products in automotive history. First unveiled in 2019, the Cybertruck has been delayed several times. Things are not looking good, as Tesla Australia recently told customers that the Cybertruck would not be coming down under. This year alone, the Cybertruck made the news twice without significant updates or changes. Tesla simply removed the delivery date from the website in early January. In June, it was reported that it would go on sale in 2023, so we'll likely only see it in 2027.



Read Article