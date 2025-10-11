Tesla Begins Renting Unsold EVs In The US Market

Tesla is launching a new car rental program out of its stores in the US, as sales are crashing due to the end of the federal tax credit.

It’s available at select stores in the US right now.



Tesla’s demand in the US, like that of most other electric vehicles, has crashed after the federal tax credit for electric cars ended last quarter, pulling forward a lot of demand.



With inventories piling up at stores and dealers across the country, Tesla has found a new way to use its inventory: it is now renting (not leasing) its vehicles from its stores.