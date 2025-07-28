Tesla Begins Talking About The Roadster Again

Remember the Tesla Roadster? No, not the original car loosely based on a Lotus Elise. We’re referring to the second-generation model that was unveiled all the way back in November 2017. Fast-forward almost eight years, and not a single vehicle has been delivered. Despite multiple delays, the electric sports car project hasn’t been abandoned. There’s now an update from Tesla, and predictably, it’s all hype. At the X Takeover event held last weekend in California, Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering shared some insight into the development of the “new” Roadster. Lars Moravy explained that, with the company’s ongoing push toward full autonomy, Tesla aims for the Roadster 2.0 to be the “last best driver’s car” before computers take over. He envisions a future where “driving cars turns into a luxury,” and until then, this sporty EV is meant to serve as not necessarily a “swan song” for manually controlled vehicles but the best of the breed



