Tesla Begins To Predict Wait Times At Local Charging Stations

Tesla is starting to predict Supercharger availability upon arrival by looking at how many vehicles are en route to the charging station. Currently, if you need to stop at a Tesla Supercharger station, you can look at your in-car navigator to quickly check how many stations are available. This is very useful if you are fairly close to the location. You can decide to go to another station if one is too busy. However, it can be less useful if you are on a road trip and you are still an hour or two away from your charging stop. Even if charging stalls are available at the time, they might not be by the time you get there.



Read Article