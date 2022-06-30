Tesla Begins Tracking Employees To Make Sure They Are Coming Into The Office

Tesla employees shared that the company has been tracking their attendance since Elon Musk issued a return-to-office order.

According to an email sent to a Tesla employee, the company keeps tabs on workers’ badges to record their attendance at the office. In one such email, Tesla noted that the employee did not use their badge to enter a company facility for at least 16 days over a 30-day period. The email reminded the Tesla worker that all employees are expected to return to offices full-time unless they report an illness, are on vacation or are traveling for business.