Tesla Begins Tracking How Often Drivers Are Yawning And Blinking Their Eyes

Tesla is reportedly stepping up driver monitoring in its vehicles, with the system now tracking yawns, blinks, and more in order to detect how drowsy a driver is.

Ever since Tesla introduced the cabin-facing camera in 2021, it has used it to track eye movements to ensure the driver is watching the road and not using a handheld device.

The automaker has made several improvements since then, including stepping up the penalties for distracted driving by disabling the use of Autopilot for those users who may engage in other activities behind the wheel.