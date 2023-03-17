Tesla Begins Using Twitter As It's New PR Department

Tesla CEO Elon Musk famously dissolved the company's PR department in late 2019, becoming the first automaker without a media relations team.

A lot has been said and written about that decision, which was a risky one for a company that relied on media coverage as a main driver of sales leads since it does not do traditional advertising.

Then something big happened in 2022, when Elon Musk purchased Twitter, selling billions of dollars worth of Tesla stock to fund the acquisition and sending the carmaker's shares into a 65-percent plunge in the process.