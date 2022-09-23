Tesla Begins Work On Public Ecological Park At Texas Gigafactory Property

Tesla's newest factory opened some time ago in Austin, Texas. It's currently in the process of ramping up production, but that doesn't mean the project is complete. It seems Tesla is constantly working on its sites and doing upgrades, and that's even true of older properties. Among other continuing developments at Giga Texas, the company is currently working on the promised “ecological paradise.”

For those unaware, the property on which Tesla's Texas factory is located is massive. It's also on a river, and it was previously pointed out that it could sort of function as a bit of a nature preserve. When Tesla announced plans for the factory, it said there would be a park on the grounds that would be open to the public.

