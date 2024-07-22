Tesla Berlin Factory Briefly Interrupted By Crowdstrike Outage That Took Industries To Their Knees

Tesla Giga Berlin was affected by a widespread IT outage that affected multiple industries worldwide on Friday. Despite this, the electric vehicle maker’s Model Y factory was able to bounce back quickly within the day.

As noted in a Politico EU report, global enterprises experienced an outage on Friday due to a technical glitch that was caused by a software update from Crowdstrike, a cybersecurity firm. The outage affected computers running Microsoft Windows, so the issue promptly affected everything from airports to hospitals to media companies and auto factories, to name a few.

As noted in an rbb24 report, Tesla Germany confirmed around 10:35 a.m. local time that Model Y production at Giga Berlin had been partially affected by the IT outage. This was due to the data on the vehicles that would be produced reportedly being stored in the cloud. At the time, Tesla Germany reportedly informed the publication that it was working on an internal solution and that there were no plans to send workers home for the day.