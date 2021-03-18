Tesla Berlin Gigafactory Goes On A Hiring Spree

Tesla is preparing for Giga Berlin’s first operational period in what is expected to be July 2021 by posting several new employment opportunities at the electric automaker’s initial European vehicle production facility. In the past three days, Tesla has listed 28 new job postings in a wide range of categories. From Human Resources to Construction & Facilities to Engineering & Information Technology and beyond, Tesla is gearing up for the final touches on the construction processes and the initial portions of vehicle manufacturing at the site. Past reports from Germany have indicated that Tesla will hire around 7,000 employees ahead of the manufacturing phase’s initial runout. The automaker has already hired some of those 7,000, with many being placed as warehouse employees as of November 2020. Additional jobs have likely been fulfilled since then, but which positions Tesla has hired so far remain unknown.



