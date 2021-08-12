Tesla Berlin Gigafactory Opening Delayed AGAIN By Activists

Tesla’s Giga Berlin plant is unlikely to start production before the end of this year as originally planned. The main reason for that is yet another environmental hurdle, namely a water pumping hearing that has been delayed for the third time, according to RBB24 cited by Teslarati.



The administrative court in Frankfurt/Oder is yet to communicate a new date for the hearing that has to do with the Tesla plant’s water source. Several environmental groups sued the State Environment Agency because it approved increased delivery rates for the nearby Eggersdorf waterworks in 2020.



