Tesla Blames Game Changing Price Cuts On “A Partial Normalization Of Cost Inflation”

Tesla has commented on the new massive overnight price cuts on Model 3 and Model Y and claimed that they are due to “a partial normalization of cost inflation.”

We reported last night that Tesla implemented massive price cuts of up to $13,000 on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the US.

Similar price cuts are being reported in other markets, such as Canada and Europe.

While Tesla doesn’t have global or US press relations department to ask the company to comment on those price cuts, it still does in some markets, and a Tesla spokesperson in Germany commented on it.