Tesla Board Proposes $1 Trillion Pay Package To Keep Musk In Charge

Tesla is asking investors to approve yet another outsized pay plan for CEO Elon Musk, according to a financial filing out Friday.

The total package is worth about $975 billion based on the maximum payout, assuming share count remains.

The proposed plan for Musk, already the world’s wealthiest individual, consists of 12 tranches of shares to be granted if Tesla hits certain milestones over the next decade. It would also give Musk increased voting power over the EV maker and aspiring robotics titan, which he has publicly demanded since early 2024.