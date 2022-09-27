Tesla Books Local Meetings To Discuss Texas Lithium Refinery

More EVs mean more batteries, and Tesla sells more EVs than any other company in the US. The automaker also has a history of handling as much as possible in-house, so we expected that a lithium refining factory might be in the brand's best interest. Now, reports out of Corpus Christi confirm that there's already a meeting on the books for Tesla's potential move into lithium refining in Texas. We just covered the fact that Tesla is refocusing its efforts on Giga Texas over Giga Berlin, specifically related to batteries. It's going to take some time and convincing to move forward with such a project in Germany, but Tesla can make progress right away in Texas. Working to speed up delivery times in the US is paramount to CEO Elon Musk, and it would also allow Tesla the ability to lower prices.



