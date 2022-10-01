Tesla Boosts Price On Full Self Driving Option To $12,000

Tesla's "Full Self-Driving" package will probably never achieve what its name implies. Its lack of sensor redundancy renders it incapable of overcoming misinterpretations of its camera feed, hence, Tesla has admitted to the state of California that FSD Beta will only ever be an SAE Level 2 automated driving assist. Tesla still doesn't plan on changing the suite's name, however, and will soon raise the price on FSD for a second time. The change was announced in a tweet thread by CEO Elon Musk, who declared Tesla would increase the software's price from $10,000 to $12,000 in the United States on January 17. Musk added in a reply that "FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release," an event which is already years overdue, and one which experts in the field of vehicular autonomy are skeptical Tesla can achieve with its pared-back sensor suite.



