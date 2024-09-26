Tesla Bosses In Germany Go Knocking On Doors Of Employees That Call In Sick

Most people don’t get through a working year without skipping a day or two because they’re ill, or at least claim to be. But employees at Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory are pulling so many sickies that bosses have taken to calling their houses to see if they really are unwell.
 
The average rate of sick leave in Germany during 2023 was 6.1 percent, the country’s Handelsblatt newspaper reports, and in the car industry, it stood at 5.2 percent. But in Giga Berlin the rate is up to three times as high, reaching 17 percent this past August, before falling to a still-high 11 percent the following month.


