Tesla Breaks Ground On Crystal Sun Project

Tesla has started to perform earthworks engineering on the roughly 3,000-acre site in Fort Bend County, Texas, advancing the massive $10 billion Project Crystal Sun plan to build a vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex. Test Drive EVs Flyover drone footage from S.E. Robinson, Jr. released this morning shows the location under development. Tesla has crews on site performing large clearings, but you can also see equipment staging areas, the use of an existing homestead, and active leveling across a substantial portion of the property.



Tesla has started construction on Project Crystal Sun, its $10B vertically integrated solar factory near Houston, Texas. The plant will make everything from silicon ingots and wafers to finished cells and panels, with operations targeted for Q1 2029. @SERobinsonJr with a great flyover of the facility: — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) November 9, 2026









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