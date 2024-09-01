Tesla Breaks Ground On Giga Mexico With Ceremony

Speculations about Tesla Giga Mexico’s groundbreaking have started. Preliminary work on Tesla’s site for Gigafactory Mexico began before the new year.



In late December, work on Nuevo León’s Tesla District started, encompassing the site for Giga Mexico and its surrounding areas. The Government of Nuevo León announced that work has already begun on Tesla Giga Mexico’s entrances and exits along the Monterrey-Saltillio Highway. At the time, Tesla was still working on Giga Mexico’s layout.



Now, all eyes are on Tesla, eagerly awaiting the date of Giga Mexico’s groundbreaking ceremony. But there is a lot of preliminary work to do before work on Tesla’s actual gigafactory starts.





Read Article