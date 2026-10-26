Tesla Breaks Promise To Bring Cybertruck To Australia And New Zealand

The Tesla Cybertruck is not coming to Australia and New Zealand, the company told reservation holders via email, according to forum posts first spotted by Electrek. This follows seven years of anticipation. The Cybertruck has been available for pre-order in Australia since it was first revealed in November of 2019. The truck was delayed long past its originally promised 2021 production date. But it did eventually launch in the U.S. and a handful of overseas market, albeit with smaller-than-expected sales figures. The stainless steel truck was supposed to encourage a rapid transition to electric trucks. But like most vehicles in its segment, it has struggled to capture a fraction of the U.S. pickup truck market, as consumers balk at high prices and fret over towing range. Sales have been far below expectations. It's fair to blame a price that was far higher than Tesla originally promised in 2019. A string of high-profile quality issues did not help the project, either.



Read Article