Tesla Bringing Chinese Engineers To California Plant To Boost Production

A number of engineers and production staff from Tesla’s recently upgraded Shanghai plant in China will be sent to the electric carmaker’s plant in Fremont, California, to assist in boosting production and reducing delivery times according to a new report.

Sources familiar with the plan told Bloomberg that the employees are automation and control engineers. Around 200 Tesla employees are expected to move from Shanghai to California for at least three months in order to complete specific assignments, beginning this month. A Tesla representative in China declined to comment.