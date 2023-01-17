Tesla Brought Back A Traditional Steering Wheel Because Buyers Hated The Yoke

Tesla is known for its approach to continuously develop and update its products instead of waiting for yearly cycles like most automakers.

The EV maker manages to improve its cars frequently thanks mostly to over-the-air (OTA) software updates. But the automaker doesn't shy away from making physical updates to its cars when something needs to be corrected.

The recent decision to offer a traditional steering wheel again on the refreshed Model S and Model X is a good example, and Tesla's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen shed more light on that decision-making process when talking to Ryan McCaffrey on the Ride the Lightning podcast.