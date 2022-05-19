Tesla Building 100 Stall Supercharging Station In The Middle Of No Where

Tesla is building its largest Supercharger station to date in Barstow, Nevada, a town located in the Mojave Desert some 115 miles from Los Angeles and 156 miles from Las Vegas.

The announcement was made by Barstow Mayor Paul Cortney during a city council meeting earlier this week. He revealed that Tesla is already months into construction of the charging hub, which will be America's largest with no fewer than 100 Supercharger stalls.

According to a report from the Daily Press, the Supercharger station is located near The Outlets at Barstow open-air retail mall and occupies roughly four acres of desert. The mayor called the Tesla Supercharger project a "historic win" for the city and added that Southern California Edison has a May 30 deadline to pump excess power into the upcoming Supercharger.