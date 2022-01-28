Tesla Building Workers A Private Shuttle Train To Berlin Gigafactory

Tesla may not be allowed to operate Giga Berlin fully yet, but the company is not wasting any time in ensuring that its employees in the Grünheide complex can get to work as efficiently and conveniently as possible. As per recent statements from a spokesperson of the Ministry of Infrastructure and State Planning, Tesla has acquired an existing track from the German regional railway group DRE. Tesla is planning to run a shuttle train between Erkner and a new stop on the track south of the factory premises. The company will be responsible for the planning, construction, and operation of its workers’ shuttle, according to the ministry. Tesla would also be building a station for its employee train shuttle service.



Read Article