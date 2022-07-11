Tesla Builds Second Store On Indian Land Bypassing New Mexico Law

Recent reports have indicated that Tesla is working with American Indian organizations to bypass a ban on direct-to-consumer automobile sales in New Mexico. In this light, Tesla has started the construction of its second store on Santa Ana Pueblo land. The facility is expected to open in May 2023. The new Tesla facility was announced by tribal and company officials Friday. To be able to sell, maintain, and deliver Tesla vehicles to customers in the area, the tribe’s commercial arm, Tamaya Ventures, has partnered with the electric vehicle manufacturer, according to the Albuquerque Journal. Overall, the upcoming facility would span 35,000 square feet and occupy four acres of land, which would make it larger than the company’s first facility in the area. A Supercharger station would also be built on the site.



