Tesla CEO Elon Musk Goes Easy On GM After Embarassing EV Sales Numbers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently posted a response to veteran American automaker General Motors’ total electric vehicle sales during the fourth quarter of 2021. According to the Tesla CEO, GM’s Q4 2021 numbers definitely have “room to improve,” which is quite an understatement considering the sales numbers posted by the Detroit-based carmaker.

As noted by General Motors, the company sold a total of twenty-six electric vehicles in the fourth quarter. Not twenty-six thousand. Just twenty-six. These were comprised of twenty-five Chevy Bolts and one Hummer EV pickup truck. This was quite interesting considering that GM made it a point to announce last month that Hummer EV customer deliveries were already starting.