Another tech executive has turned their eyes to Texas.

Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn has bought a home in Austin, according to public records, proving that the Southern state is further attracting tech talent. Bloomberg first reported the purchase.

The home is on a 2.5-acre lot right on Lake Austin, west of downtown. According to the listing, which you can view below, it has five bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms, and more than 5,000 square feet.