Tesla Cancels Three Hiring Events In China In Latest Cutbacks

Agent009 submitted on 6/10/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:18:47 AM

Views : 264 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla China canceled three online hiring events set for June. The cancellations hint at which areas Elon Musk referred to as overstaffed.

On Thursday, June 9, Tesla China held an online hiring event, looking for workers to fill “smart manufacturing” jobs. The positions included managers and employees who would run Giga Shanghai’s 6,000-ton Giga Press for the Model Y’s front and back underbody castings. 

The recent online hiring event perplexed media outlets, as Elon Musk previously stated that some areas in the company were overstaffed. However, with the cancellation of three online recruitment events, it is clear which areas have become overstaffed.



Read Article


Tesla Cancels Three Hiring Events In China In Latest Cutbacks

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)