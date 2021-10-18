Tesla Car Insurance Will Use Real Time Data To Determine Your Premium

Tesla has officially expanded its auto insurance services outside of California for the very first time. Owners who live in Tesla's new home state of Texas will be able to purchase insurance from the automaker despite not being able to actually buy one of the automaker's vehicles in the Lone Star State. There's something unique about Tesla's insurance offering in Texas, however: it's based on real-time driving data gathered from the car's onboard systems and can adjust a driver's monthly premium based on driving behavior.



Read Article