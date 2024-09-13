Tesla Caught Testing New Robotaxi Prototype At Warner Brothers Studio In Burbank

Tesla's upcoming robotaxi event on October 10 has people pumped up with excitement. Previous rumors indicated that Tesla booked Warner Studios for the event, and this seems to be the case. A new picture shared on social media shows a heavily camouflaged Tesla robotaxi prototype testing on the premises. We are less than a month away from the Tesla robotaxi unveiling event, which was confirmed on October 10 in Los Angeles. This corroborates previous rumors that Tesla had rented the Warner Bros. Studios for the event. The simulated suburban neighborhood makes for the perfect environment to demonstrate the robotaxi features without worrying that things might spin out of control. While the robotaxi features have been the subject of many speculations, we haven't actually seen a robotaxi prototype. If Tesla had ever tested one, it wouldn't have been on public roads. Instead, it installed weird cameras on Tesla Model 3 prototypes matching their approximate position on a robotaxi. This allowed it to gather data and hone its self-driving system without actually driving the robotaxi.



