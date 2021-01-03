Tesla Cements Two Of The Top Three EV Global Sales Spots Proving They Will Have The Last Laugh

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y grabbed second and third place in the global EV sales figures for January, establishing their place as a couple of the most successful electric cars in the global market. The Model 3 managed to grab second place, selling 21,589 units throughout the world in January 2021, with the Model Y coming in third with 9,597 units sold. The most popular EV in the world was the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV, a General Motors, SAIC, and Wuling project car that is highly affordable but not necessarily efficient in range (110 miles per charge) and has a low top speed of only 62 MPH. This is the first instance where the HongGuang Mini EV has dethroned the Model 3 in monthly sales on a global scale.



