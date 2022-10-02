Tesla Chief Designer Claims Automaker Is Working Feverishly On New Roadster

Tesla's product roadmap announced at the January 2022 earnings call was a bit disappointing for many because it confirmed that the Cybertruck, Semi and Roadster would not launch this year.

While Elon Musk said the Cybertruck and Semi would "hopefully" launch in 2023, the Roadster didn’t even get an estimated launch date.

Reservation holders need not despair, though. Tesla chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, said the carmaker is "working feverishly" on the Roadster. He provided a rather unexpected update on the Roadster program on Spike’s Car Radio podcast.