Tesla China Has Already Filed For 5 Model Y Variations To Be Exported

Tesla recently filed to produce five Model Y variants in Giga Shanghai with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). The filings hint that Giga Shanghai has indeed become Tesla’s main export hub.

Tesla China submitted filings for two Standard Range Model Y variants, both of which are equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack. The company also filed for two Long Range Model Y versions, one of which is fitted with a 76.8 kWh battery and the other a 78.4 kWh pack. Filings for the Model Y Performance, which is also equipped with a 78.4 kWh battery, rounded out the set.