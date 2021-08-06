Tesla Chinese Deliveries Jump 29 Percent In May In Spite Of Bad Press

Tesla Inc.’s China deliveries rebounded in May from April -- when production was temporarily suspended for maintenance -- though analysts are watching to see if a run of bad publicity will translate into reduced demand in the months ahead.

The electric-car pioneer handed over 33,463 locally made vehicles last month, compared with 25,845 in April, China’s Passenger Car Association data showed Tuesday. Of the May figure, 11,527 were exported, compared to the 14,174 vehicles that were shipped overseas, mostly to Europe, last month. Looking at cars that went into the local market alone in May versus April, deliveries soared 88 percent.