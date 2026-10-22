Tesla Claims 75% Of It's New Car Buyers Are Opting For FSD Subscriptions

Agent009 submitted on 10/22/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:07:43 AM

Views : 610 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

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Tesla has spent years arguing that the most valuable part of its cars isn't the vehicle itself, but the software that underpins its autonomy. Now Tesla is crediting its self-driving prowess as the biggest contributing factor behind its largest vehicle order backlog in four years.

 
According to the automaker, Full Self-Driving is the secret sauce that makes its brand so desirable. In fact, it says that FSD is behind most of recent customer demand, with most new car buyers coupling their vehicle purchase with a paid subscription to FSD.


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Tesla Claims 75% Of It's New Car Buyers Are Opting For FSD Subscriptions

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