Tesla notes in its "2020 Impact Report" that while the "sticker price" of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is on par with equivalent premium models from BMW and Audi, the comparison of the total cost of ownership makes the Model 3 even more attractive.

First of all, the energy costs are lower than fuel costs (for the same distance). On top of that, the maintenance costs are expected to be lower. In its analysis, Tesla takes into account also depreciation and insurance.